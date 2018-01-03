A quick sketch of Albert Schultz

TORONTO — Albert Schultz, founder of the acclaimed Toronto-based Soulpepper Theatre Company, is facing four lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. The allegations have not been proven in court. Here are some quick facts about Schultz:

Biographical details: Schultz was born in Port Hope, Ont., in 1963, but grew up in Okotoks, Alta. He was among the founding members of Soulpepper when the company launched in 1998 and served as its artistic director ever since.

Education and training: Schultz studied at both Toronto's York University and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. During his time at Soulpepper, he has made education a focus by establishing a partnership with George Brown College and setting up a theatre academy to train young performers.

Notable stage roles: Schultz performed several roles with the Stratford Festival, including as Romeo in "Romeo and Juliet." He also took the stage for Soulpepper with roles in "The Misanthrope," "Our Town," "Uncle Vanua," "Hamlet" and "The Odd Couple."