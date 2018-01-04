Madonna to build four schools in Malawi in 2018

Madonna has announced plans to build four new schools in Malawi in 2018.

The 59-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to reveal her plans to bring eduction to thousands more Malawian children as her charity Raising Malawi will be teaming up with buildOn to build four more schools in the area, bringing their total to 14.

Madonna also called on her followers to "be the change [they] want to see in the world" as she posted an adorable snap of herself with a group of Malawian children on the site on Thursday (01.04.18).

She wrote: "Let's start 2018 off right! ! I'm challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World! ! This year we'll begin by building 4 brand new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi . with @RaisingMalawi and @buildOn!! That's 14 schools in total that will help thousands of kids get the education they so rightfully deserve! Now is the time! Join the#revolutionoflove! #RaisingMalawi #knowlege #power #educationchildren #life #love (sic)"

The 'Like A Prayer' singer adopted her children David, 12, Mercy, 11, and five-year-old twins Stelle and Estere from the African country, which she has been visiting since 2006 when she first set up her charity, which aims to help with the health and education system in the area.

Previously, Madonna - who also has 21-year-old daughter Lourdes, and 17-year-old son Rocco - dubbed herself as "crazy" for tackling the task of building a hospital in Malawi through her charity.

Speaking about her thoughts on her charity work, she said: "I'm a crazy person. What am I doing this for? So here we are. It happened. It's built, and it's up and running. And children's lives are being saved as a result. And I feel like, you know, sometimes you can't think too far in advance."