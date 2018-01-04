Jessie J set to star on Chinese singing show

Jessie J is set to star on the Chinese talent show 'The Singer 2018'.

The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker is poised to compete against Chinese rocker Wang Feng, Taiwanese pop star Angela Chang and Taiwanese singer Sam Lee on the Hunan TV program.

The Chinese singing contest was first introduced in January 2017, having been rebranded from its original name of 'I Am A Singer'.

Under the revamped set-up, contestants are able to integrate MCing into their performance, with the star's music partner being handed the important role of hosting.

Jessie - who previously served as a judge on 'The Voice UK' and 'The Voice Australia' - is said to have arrived in China on January 2 ahead of her scheduled appearance on the program on January 12, according to the Straits Times newspaper.

Jessie, 29, is set to release her fourth studio album, 'R.O.S.E' - which is named after her mother - later this year.

And the singer previously revealed she was walking away from 'The Voice' to focus her attention on her singing career.

She explained: "It's really time consuming and if I'm being honest with you, I get to the point where I'm in the chair and I just wanna sing."

Jessie opened up about her frustrations of working on the show, revealing she would've loved to have collaborated with some of her acts.

The London-born star shared: "I'm sitting there and I want to tell them, 'You have to do it better and I'm trying to coach you, but I just want to make it a duet.' So I know it's time.'"