Demi Lovato is learning to love her body

Demi Lovato has opened up about her recovery from her eating disorder and said she's "learning to love" her body.

The 25-year-old star has been honest with her fans about her health issues, and had made a point of taking to social media to embrace her figure and move on during her "challenging journey".

She shared a photo of herself beaming on the beach in a strapless swimsuit, and admitted while she feels "insecure" about it, it's something she felt was important to share.

In a post accompanying the snap, she wrote on Instagram: "So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism. Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes.

"Today I'm feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life. #EDrecovery #happyAF (sic)"

Last year, Demi released a documentary series 'Simply Complicated' which detailed her previous struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders, as well her current battle with bipolar disorder.

The 'Confident' singer entered rehab in 2010 to seek treatment for a dependence on alcohol and drugs, as well as get therapy for an eating disorder and self-harming, and although she's been clean ever since, she admits it's still a struggle to keep herself sober.

Speaking recently about her documentary series, she said: "I think what was difficult about the process was being honest about where I am in my life today. Telling the world that I'm not the poster child for recovery. Sometimes it is a struggle, and sometimes I still deal with issues that I have suffered from in the past. It's a challenge to maintain recovery, and I talk about that in the film. So, for me, it's like kind of admitting that I'm not ... Obviously I'm not perfect, but admitting that on camera. I want to be the best role model that I can be for my fans, so by admitting that I'm not perfect, it's kind of weird for me."