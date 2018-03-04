Nicole Scherzinger: It's important to have fun!

Nicole Scherzinger thinks it's important to "laugh and have fun".

The 39-year-old singer has admitted that whilst she does make sure to take care of her body with a healthy diet and regular exercise, she thinks it's just as vital to make sure she "feels good" about herself by letting her hair down and having a good time.

She said: "I try to get as much sleep as possible. When I don't get the ideal amount, I try to drink as much water as possible and get a good sweat in just to feel at my best. Laughing and having fun are also so important for you to feel good about yourself, so just remember it's never that serious!"

The former Pussycat Dolls singer also notes that it's "important" to "feel confident in your own skin", and so she tries to cut back on the amount of product she uses on her face.

She added to TV Life magazine: "I try not to wear make-up every day unless I have something important to do during the day. I like to keep things simple when I do wear make-up and always put a lip on. It's so important to feel confident in your own skin to be at your best."

Nicole's confidence tips come after she recently revealed she hits the gym "like a demon" whenever she needs to tone up for her music videos or TV appearances.

Asked what her secrets are, she said: "To get in shape before a video shoot or during 'The X Factor', I hit the gym like a demon.

"It's like training for a world title fight! To stop exercise being boring, I mix it up with yoga and spin. A deep tissue massage with essential oils afterwards is an ultimate treat.

"I also love to run and when I'm in London, I pound the sidewalk.

"No one bothers me if I stick a cap on, although they probably can't catch me!"