Victoria Beckham 'proud' of son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham has said she is "proud" of her eldest son Brooklyn in a sweet tribute for his 19th birthday.

The 43-year-old fashionista took to her Instagram on Sunday (04.03.18) morning to share a snap of her son alongside his siblings - Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, whom Victoria has with husband David Beckham - where she revealed her pride in the teenager, who is away from home studying photography in New York City.

She captioned the snap: "Happy birthday Brooklyn We all love you so much!! xx So many kisses from us all!! We are so proud of you (sic)"

Brooklyn's football star dad David Beckham, 42, also shared a post on social media for his special day, as he also voiced his pride for his eldest son.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday big boy... So proud of the man you have grown into .... Be passionate , be proud , be humble & be you ... Love u bust (sic)"

Brooklyn travelled the Big Apple last year to begin his studies at Parsons School of Design, and David recently revealed he was "worried" about his son leaving their family home in London.

He said: "When you have children - young children and older children going to university in America - you are of course concerned and worried."

Victoria, meanwhile, previously revealed she hadn't been able to stop crying since her son left for America.

In September, the Spice Girls singer said: "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying. I miss him so much, so much."

But Brooklyn - who is dating Chloe Grace Moretz - has already made a host of friends on campus, as well as attracting the unwanted attention of "fangirls".