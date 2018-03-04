Chrissy Teigen shares ultrasound picture

Chrissy Teigen has shared a snap of her ultrasound on Twitter.

The 32-year-old model is a prolific user of social media, and on Saturday (03.03.18) she shared the intimate photo of her unborn baby boy - whom she has with husband John Legend, with whom she already has 22-month-old daughter Luna - with her 9.8 million Twitter followers.

She captioned the snap: "hello I'm a bebe boy kinda (sic)"

It comes after the 'Lip Sync Battle' star revealed she is worried that she will suffer with postpartum depression once her son is born, as she did when she gave birth to Luna in April 2016.

She said: "Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen - if it does - I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me."

Chrissy praised her 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John and her family for getting her through it all.

She added: "I had just had Luna. I knew I had an incredible life and husband and family and all the resources necessary. I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn't think that anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that's the way it goes. You have a kid, you're sad, you lose those endorphins and that's the way it is. I do wish that more people had spoken up around me. I encourage anyone who sees something around them to point it out. It took me to finally sit myself down because I think it's hard for people to point something out."

And that's not the only fear Chrissy has about being a mother of two, as she previously joked she was worried that Luna wouldn't like her baby brother.

Taking to her Twitter account recently, she quipped: "I'm scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members."