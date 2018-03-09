Carlisle's Bruce Stacey brings an ice dragon to the silver screen

A young girl named Melody, an ancient song and the strength of friendship is the only hope to save a village from an evil ice dragon.

The animated feature film Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies by Carlisle-based Chelsea Road Productions will be screened at 800 theatres across Canada and the United States on March 17 and 18.

“It had kind of a unique beginning,” said director and producer Bruce Stacey. The local writer penned the script 25 years ago during his time in Russia, where he and fellow artists volunteered to help orphaned children.

The original story, Blue Daisies in the Summer of Winter, was a short story written as a way to explain the world to his children — one of who was adopted from the communist country.

“It was essentially a simple story: there were these villagers, they live in this tranquil mountain village and they sing a song and they’re thankful for the earth, the sea and the sky and the blue daisies that grow on their hills,” he said of the original short story.

The song brings the villagers hope, he said and blue daisies are magical and bloom all year round.

One fall, a storm comes, bringing with it snow that last all winter. The villagers remain hopeful and continue to sing their song of thanks in anticipation of spring. When winter turns to spring, the storm rages on. In fact, it gets colder.

“They don’t have anything to eat and then summer comes and the blue daisies are covered and so the people fall into despair, they forget the song.”

Eventually, one child decides to brave the fierce storm in search of firewood and the villagers fear he is lost to them. Then they hear a voice — a child's voice. He sings the song of thanks; the villagers join in. And it is this chorus of hope that restores their faith.

“The daisy is a very romantic flower in Russia,” said Stacey. “It’s the national flower of Russia and the storm, in the metaphor, was really communism because communism had come there and been there and people had forgotten what freedom was really like.”