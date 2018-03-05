Tiffany Haddish: Brad Pitt wants to sleep with me

Tiffany Haddish has claimed Brad Pitt wants to sleep with her.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian has revealed she ran into the Hollywood hunk - who split from his estranged wife Angelina Jolie in 2016 - at the Oscars on Sunday (04.03.18), and claims that he told her that if they're both single in a year's time, he would love to spend a night with the beauty.

Tiffany was playing a game of 'Marry, Date, Ditch' with Kelly Ripa backstage at the ceremony when she made the revelation after being asked to choose between Brad, George Clooney, and Javier Bardem.

In the clip - which was then aired on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' on Monday (05.04.18) - the 'Girls Trip' star said: "Oh I just met [Brad] in the elevator! He said in one year, if I'm single and he's single, we're gonna do it. So you know what that means!"

But Tiffany isn't sure she'd want to get involved with the 'Fight Club' star, as she doesn't think she can "deal" with his large brood - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - whom he has with Angelina.

She added: "But he do got seven kids so I don't know. I don't know if I can deal with a man that's got that many kids."

When Kelly questioned why the pair have to wait a year before seeing if sparks fly between them, Tiffany revealed she was just as confused.

She said: "I don't know, he told me to wait a year."

And when it came to finishing off her game, it was Javier Bardem who got the short straw, as Tiffany revealed she wasn't sure who the 'Skyfall' hunk was.

She revealed: "Okay. So, I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney, and I would ditch Javier, because I don't know who Javier is."