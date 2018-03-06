Kim Kardashian West is never late for a job

Kim Kardashian West has claimed she's never late for a job.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star believes her career is so successful because she sticks to five principles - good time keeping, confidence, only doing things she's passionate about, owning up to her mistakes and making time for herself.

Writing on her app, she said: "While there's no single recipe for success, I found that sticking to these principles helped me build my businesses and achieve my dreams.

"There are NO excuses for being late, not showing up or not getting your work done. Everyone has other things going on, so if you commit to something, you need to be on time and respectful.

"If you find something you're really passionate about, figure out a way to make that your job. You'll work harder if your heart and soul is in your career.

"Whether it's posting on my own social channels or telling my perspective on our show, I like to be confident in my own voice.

"If I do make a mistake, I learn from it and move on. Don't blame other people!

"By taking time for yourself, you'll find inspiration in unexpected places and you won't exhaust yourself. If you're too burnt out on work, you'll half-ass things. (sic)"

And it seems Kim's tips are proven to have a success rate as she's recently been announced as an executive producer in conjunction with Lionsgate on comedy series 'You Kiddin' Me', which has been commissioned to air on Facebook.

The social media site will show 10 episodes of the program, which is "inspired by Kardashian family antics" as seen in their E! reality series.