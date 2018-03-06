Kendall Jenner hospitalised before Oscars?

Kendall Jenner was reportedly hospitalised over the weekend after having a bad reaction to a vitamin drip.

The 22-year-old model stunned in a short black dress whilst at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday (04.03.18), but according to The Blast, her attendance at the event was thrown into jeopardy after she suffered a bad reaction to a vitamin infusion and ended up in hospital.

Sources close to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star told the publication: "Kendall was prepping for appearances during Oscars weekend, and suffered a bad reaction to a vitamin drip."

The Blast reports that the brunette beauty checked herself into Cedars Sinai hospital in Beverly Hills where she was treated for the reaction to the vitamin infusion, and was released a short time later.

No more details are known about Kendall's reported hospital visit as of the time of writing, but it seems she is fighting fit once again as she was spotted looking fabulous at the Vanity Fair bash at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

It comes after Kendall recently dubbed herself as a "hypochondriac" - which is a person who overanalyses any symptoms they may have and believes they are suffering from serious illness - and admitted she needed to start being a "big girl".

She said: "Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl."

The star also admitted she struggles with anxiety, but tries her best to stay positive as she knows how "blessed" she is.

She added: "Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it. I try and maintain it, but sometimes it's out of your control. But I think I'm very blessed to be in the situation I'm in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It's really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."