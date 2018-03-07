Courtney Stodden files for divorce from Doug Hutchison

Courtney Stodden has filed for divorce from Doug Hutchison.

The estranged couple decided to go their separate ways last year following almost six years of marriage and, although it was initially thought they were trying to reconcile, the 23-year-old reality TV star has requested to legally dissolve their relationship.

The blonde beauty filed the court documents on Tuesday (03.06.18) but it's unknown at the moment whether she or Doug will ask for spousal support, according to TMZ.

The pair tied the knot in May 2011 when Courtney was just 16 years old and the actor was 51, but they split up just three years later because the model decided she wanted to "screw" other men because she hadn't got the chance beforehand.

She said: "In that single spree, it wasn't necessarily to be mature and find myself and stuff like that. I just wanted to go out and screw to be completely honest, because I had never had that opportunity. I went from my parents to Doug. I didn't go to prom or go on dates with other guys."

They then reconciled a short while after because she realised what an "incredible man" the actor is, but they were struck yet another blow in 2016 when Courtney sadly miscarried their baby and that put pressure on their relationship.

She said recently: "I think when a couple faces a difficult trial in life together, whatever that may be, it either tears you apart or brings you together. And I think right now we're kind of in the kind of crossroads point where we're trying to figure it out."

Courtney announced that she and Doug had ended their marriage at the beginning of last year but neither of them - up until this point - had requested a divorce.

She said at the time: "We are legally separated ... it's only been, like, two and a half months. I'm also trying to take things slow because I love him and it's really hard on him ... it's extremely sensitive."