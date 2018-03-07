Mel C says there's been no talk of Spice Girls tour

Mel C says the Spice Girls are yet to start "talking about new music or going out on the road together".

The '2 Become 1' hitmakers sparked excitement amongst fans when all five members - Mel, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel B and Emma Bunton - got together at Geri's house at the start of February to talk about working together in the future.

However, any fans hoping for an imminent announcement about reunion tour dates will have to wait a bit longer as Mel C insists discussions haven't got that far.

Speaking at The Prince's Trust Awards, held at the London Palladium on Tuesday (03.06.18), the 'When You're Gone' singer told The Sun newspaper: "It's very early stages, we're not talking about new music or going out on the road together at this time."

And Mel C, 44, insisted if any concerts are to take place then all five original members need to be involved.

She added: "I think it has to be all five, so it's tricky ... Victoria has been quite vocal, it's really not something she wants to do at this time."

Mel C's comments come after the band's manager Simon Fuller hinted that 43-year-old Victoria - who is busy running her fashion label - is not keen on touring at this moment in time.

When asked by TMZ if Victoria has "signed off" for a tour, Fuller replied on film: "It may be four, not five."

And Victoria - who is married to David Beckham - has herself been vocal that she isn't particularly enthralled about stepping on stage again to sing The Spice Girls' greatest hits.

The star - who used to be better known as Posh Spice - said: "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour. It was so great to see the girls ... There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But this [fashion] is what I do."