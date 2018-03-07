Terry Crews sexual assault case rejected

Terry Crews has had the sexual assault case he filed against Adam Venit rejected due to the statute of limitations.

The 'Expendables' star filed a sexual assault report with the LAPD about the alleged incident - in which he claims his genitals were grabbed by the executive at a Hollywood party in 2016 - back in November.

According to a report by TMZ, the Los Angeles District Attorney has rejected the move for a felony filing and sent the case to the City Attorney, who concluded the case was barred by the statute of limitations - which is the time limit surrounding the conviction of a crime, based on when the crimes took place.

Terry alleges the incident in question happened at a party in February 2016 and the statute of limitations on the crime is one year, meaning the court case had to have taken place by February last year.

At the end of last year, Terry, 49, opened up about what happened during an interview with Michael Strahan on 'Good Morning America'.

He said: "My wife and I were at an event with Adam Sandler. He's Adam Sandler's agent, he's Sylvester Stallone's agent, he's Eddie Murphy's agent, he's connected to everyone I know in the business. Here's the thing, I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever. The first time I ever had an interaction with him was at this event."

Crews - who was a successful football player in the NFL before he became an actor - went on to say he was totally stunned when the man touched his private parts and his first instinct was to punch him in the face.

However, he somehow managed to control his anger and left the bash with his wife Rebecca King.

He added: "So I'm looking at him, and he's staring at me and sticking his tongue out, it's overtly sexual. It's a party, it's packed, and I'm looking at him like, 'Is this a joke?' It was so bizarre. He comes over to me, and he literally takes his hand and squeezes my genitals. I really got forceful. Pushed him back, and he starts giggling and laughing. I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified.

"When I looked at him, it was rage. I felt like I could punch a hole in his head. My wife told me three years earlier, you can never handle any situation like this with violence. When I grabbed her hand and left that party, I got in the car and almost ripped the steering wheel off. She just kept saying, 'I'm proud of you.' She calmed me down. She was the one who told me that this kind of thing would happen."