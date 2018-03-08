Julianne Hough has "baby fever".

The 'Dancing with the Stars' dancer can't wait to start a family with her husband Brooks Laich.

She said: "I'd probably want to start our family in the next 10 years. We'll see how it goes, what happens. We both wanted four [kids at first] and now we're like, 'Let's just take it one at a time.' I've had baby fever since I was, like, five. I've always wanted to be a mom. Every time I see a baby, my ovaries start screaming. They're like, 'Yeah!' When it happens, it happens ... We're really enjoying our stage of marriage right now. We still have some things we're wanting to do but, who knows. I mean, there's never a right or a wrong time to do anything."

And the 29-year-old dancer feels "so grateful" to be married to someone who makes every day so special.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I feel so grateful. I know this sounds so cheesy, but every day is special. We randomly will have a date night at the house and have a great conversation over dinner. [Going out and] doing things is really fun, but that's more, like, the adventurous side of us. The special moments for us are just the quality time we spend together.

"We might share a little teaser of our wedding video because it was [so] beautiful. I mean, such a beautiful weekend we had, but also, like, the people who shot it, they were so amazing and we want to show their work. And, yeah, my brother is obsessed with it. He's like, 'Everybody needs to see this!' and I'm like, 'Really?' So, he's the one that wants everybody to see it."