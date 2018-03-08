New book aims to stir conversation about death

"It's not something you need to dive deep into and do in one massive, huge conversation, but rather different pieces of it as you think about what's important to you, whether your health-care providers need to know about you so they can provide the best care possible, and what you think is going to matter to you at the end of life.

"I think it's best to have conversations throughout the course of our lives."

That includes allowing children to ask questions and express their feelings about death, whether that's over seeing a dead animal on the road, the loss of a pet or the death of a grandparent, she said.

When a child expresses curiosity about what it means to die, for instance, it can be an opportunity for adults to open a conversation and make it a teachable moment.

"Kids are not born fearful of death ... They're actually really curious about dying and death. And so if we support their curiosity by talking about it, by normalizing it and having conversations with them, they'll begin to develop that education for themselves."

One of Kortes-Miller's pet peeves is when people use euphemisms for death, such as a person having "passed away" or "gone to a better place."

"We've really moved away from using the 'D' words — dying, death and dead," she said.

"And I think that has done us a disservice, especially in Western culture, because we have couched our language trying to make it gentler or cleaner or more sanitized for people. And it has turned out that it is confusing our children."

Many people fear the idea of dying — and that includes talking about it, she said, noting that because Canadians are living longer, many people are middle-aged when they first experience the death of a loved one.

"And we've isolated ourselves from it because we don't see it. We've turned over the care of our loved ones who are dying to the health-care profession ... so we find ourselves at a loss of knowing what to do."

Talking as a family about death can lay the groundwork for an advance care directive, which spells out a person's wishes during the process of dying, such as the desired level of pain management.

The legalization of medically assisted death has also given people the option, under certain conditions, to seek to hasten end of life — and controversy over the law has caused Canadians to pay more attention to the issue of dying and death, said Kortes-Miller.

"This has been a really good catalyst for us having more conversations."

Part of those conversations might revolve around how to say goodbye to a loved one who's dying and whether they will have a "good" death, a popular buzzword in the world of palliative care.

"For me, it elicits the idea of family members holding hands around the bedside of a person who is dying and singing 'Kumbaya,'" she said, almost as if there is a checklist of what it means to have a good death.

But that idea may not match the way the person lived and it can put pressure on families to have a "Kumbaya" moment despite it being inappropriate for their loved one and themselves, she said.

"We sometimes tend to Hollywoodize a death vigil scene or put high standards of what families need to make happen for their loved one in order for it to be a good death," said Kortes-Miller.

"And that can sometimes make the grieving process really difficult for people."

— Follow @SherylUbelacker on Twitter

By Sheryl Ubelacker, The Canadian Press