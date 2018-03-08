Mark Salling's ex-girlfriend files claim against estate

Mark Salling's former girlfriend has filed a claim against his estate for the $2.7 million settlement she won back in 2011.

The former 'Glee' star took his own life in January this year at the age of 35, just months after having pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, and now his ex-girlfriend Roxanne Gorzela has filed a suit against his estate for money she was owed almost seven years ago.

Roxanne had accused Salling of forcing her to have unprotected sex with him, and in 2011 the pair had reached a settlement in which Salling agreed to pay Roxanne $2.7 million.

According to The Blast, Roxanne - who has not yet received her settlement money - has now filed a creditor's claim against the estate, and wants a judge to set aside money from Salling's estate to pay off her claim.

However, it is unknown at the time of writing whether Roxanne will receive her settlement, as Salling had also agreed to pay $50,000 to each victim who submitted a formal restitution request in his child pornography case, but the agreement was voided by a judge after his passing.

Court documents stated: "For good cause show, it is hereby ordered that:

"The government's motion to dismiss the indictment pursuant to Rule 48 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure is granted. The indictment in the above referenced case is dismissed without prejudice. (sic)"

Federal prosecutors had previously asked to have the case dismissed, which would render any compensation agreements void.

Former prosecutor Mann Medrano said at the time: "If that person dies accidentally or by suicide, the government can no longer proceed. Essentially, no defendant, no criminal prosecution."

Mark was due to be sentenced for four to seven years for his crimes when he took his own life, and his family confirmed the news in a statement.