Emma Watson 'dating' Chord Overstreet?

Emma Watson has been romantically linked to Chord Overstreet.

The 'Harry Potter' actress and the 'Glee' hunk were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this week (04.03.18) with a group of friends, having previously been photographed together at a concert, sparking speculation they could be an item.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "It's crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private."

Emma, 27, and Chord, 29, were snapped at Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats concert at the Troubadour in Hollywood in February.

But another insider claimed their dating was still in the early, casual stages, saying: "They are friendly, but are not in a relationship."

Emma split from Silicon Valley tech company manager William "Mack" Knight last year after dating for almost two years.

She previously said she didn't want to put her love life in the spotlight.

Emma explained: "I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways."

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

The avid women's rights campaigner and outspoken feminist managed to see the funny side after a grammatical error was spotted in the fake tattoo she wore to the Oscars.