Demi Lovato uses dating apps.

The 25-year-old singer split from long-term boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016, and afterwards, on the recommendation of actress Amy Schumer, she signed up for exclusive app Raya, and not only did she enjoy a few dates that "went well", she also found new friends.

She said: "Amy Schumer was like, 'Are you on this thing called Raya'

"I put myself out there, because I was ready to date. And I went on a few Raya dates, and they went well. Now I've become really good friends with some people I met on there."

The 'Confident' singer dislikes fakeness but values her "super chill" friends like Ariana Grande.

She told the new issue of Billboard magazine: "The people that aren't willing to chill with you at home are the type of people that just want to be seen with you.

"When Ariana Grande and I hang out, it's super chill. One time I went over to her place. She had never heard of the Charles Manson murders."

They then hiked to the killer's house and rang the bell.

Demi recalled: "We were spooking ourselves out!"

And the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker is also close to Iggy Azalea, and is a fan of her "outspoken" ways.