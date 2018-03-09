Pope hopes performance shows 'solidarity'

TORONTO — Carole Pope says she's standing in "solidarity" with Toronto's LGBTQ community as they grapple with questions surrounding alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

And she plans to move ahead with a performance at a concert billed as "part vigil, part celebration," despite suggestions in some circles its timing and purpose miss the mark.

"I want to be there to support people," said Pope, the leader of new wave band Rough Trade, in a phone interview from Los Angeles.

"Rough Trade's whole career started in Toronto, so I have a very strong connection with the city."