Elizabeth Hurley appeals for information after nephew is brutally stabbed

Elizabeth Hurley has appealed for information after her nephew was brutally attacked in London on Thursday (08.03.18).

The 'Royals' actress took to Twitter to confirm that model Miles Hurley, 21, was repeatedly stabbed in South West London after it was reported that he was injured following an altercation with a stranger.

Elizabeth, 48, tweeted: "My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night.

"The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses (sic)."

A source told The Sun: "His family feared the worst. Fortunately it seems the knife missed his vital organs."

Miles' mother is Elizabeth's older sister Kate Curran, 54, and Elizabeth rushed back to London from a promotional tour in the US to be with her family following the incident.

PEOPLE reports that another man was found at the scene with knife wounds and both are now in hospital, where "their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing," according to police.

A source added: "They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene."

Miles, who has worked with Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana, has previously spoken about his close relationship with his aunt, saying: "I'm really close to my aunt and she's very supportive of everything I do. The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody."