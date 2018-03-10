Tommy Lee wants son to be charged with battery

Tommy Lee wants his son to be charged with battery.

The Motley Crue musician and Brandon, 21 - whose mother is actress Pamela Anderson - were involved in a violent altercation during the week, which led to an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and Tommy wants police to pursue the criminal complaint he filed against his son.

TMZ reports that Tommy wants to make sure Brandon pays for his actions.

A source told the website: "You encourage what you tolerate, and he's not going to tolerate what Brandon did and that's why he wants the criminal case to keep moving along ... at least for now."

Tommy and Pamela married in 1995 and welcomed Brandon into the world the year after, when the Motley Crue star and the actress were at the height of their fame.

However, following their high-profile divorce in 1998, Tommy became a peripheral figure in the lives of Brandon and Dylan, 20, his second son with the former 'Baywatch' star.

An insider recently told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Pam raised the boys for the most part on her own. [Tommy and Pam] divorced when the boys were very young, and Tommy didn't make himself available to the boys."

Over time, Brandon has made an increasing effort to build a closer bond with his dad.

The insider said: "He wants better for his father. He wants to help him live a clean life and to mend their troubled past."

But Tommy's new relationship with Brittany Furlan - who he became engaged to last month - is said to have further angered Brandon, who believes the rocker has behaved poorly towards his mother.