Khloe Kardashian reveals her secrets to looking thin

Khloe Kardashian has revealed her secrets to looking thin in photographs.

The 33-year-old beauty - who is currently pregnant with her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson - has revealed via her Khloe With a K app that she uses a number of different tricks to ensure that her snaps look as flattering as possible.

Khloe explained: "Dolls, you know I've never met a filter I didn't like and I don't hate on Photoshop, but there are even more stealth ways to look like you have a sick bod in pics.

"My tips really work, too! Study up below and get ready for your Insta comments to blow the f**k up, lol! (sic)"

In particular, Khloe claimed that the angle of a photo is crucial when it comes to taking the perfect picture.

She explained to her fans: "Only allow your photographer to shoot from above. It's the only flattering angle.

"If they shoot from beneath, you might as well have had like ten cheat days in a row! (Frito pie anyone?) (sic)"

The curvaceous star also argued that colour choices are among the keys to looking thin.

She continued: "Wear black or vertical stripes.

"Avoid horizontal stripes and prints if you plan to be within a mile of a camera. They add instant bulk."