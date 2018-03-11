Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber 'have put their romance on hold'

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have reportedly put their relationship on hold.

The 25-year-old beauty and Justin, 24, rekindled their turbulent romance in 2017, but they've now decided to take a break amid pressure from Selena's mother Mandy Teefey, who isn't convinced the 'Sorry' hitmaker is a suitable partner for her daughter.

An insider explained: "Selena and Justin decided to take a break mainly because of Selena's mom and her disapproval of Justin. Justin's family loves Selena, but Selena's family has put her in a very conflicting spot because they still don't trust Justin.

"Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed ... but her family just isn't budging right now."

Selena's romance with Justin is even said to have damaged her relationship with Mandy.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker has found the situation especially hard to cope with because her mother was such a "rock" for her during her recovery from surgery last year, when she underwent a kidney transplant.

The source told Us Weekly: "Her relationship with Justin has really affected her relationship with her mom, and it's been hard for her because she is super close with her mom. Her mom was her rock when she was having her health complications."

Despite their latest split, the suggestion from Selena and Justin is that in the long term, they hope to rekindle their romance.

The insider continued: "Justin and Selena decided to take a break to give her family some more time to heal and take in the idea of her and Justin being a couple again."

News of their apparent split comes shortly after it was claimed that the high-profile duo have remained together because they feel like other people can't relate to the pressures they both feel.