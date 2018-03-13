Company of Saints brings Godspell to Memorial Hall March 23-24

“It’s been pretty awesome, everyone here is so welcoming and kind,” she said.

Due to the theatre scheduling, the company will be performing the show a week before Easter – fitting for the plot line, and the actors are looking forward to delving further into the meaning behind the stories in the play.

“A lot of it for me was going into the Bible and seeing the roots of the show, seeing what stories the parables are based off of and kind of putting a little of my own spin on it,” said Van Dam.

Edwards, too, took his cues from the Bible for character development but he also looked within to find out how he wanted to embody the roles.

“Becoming the characters has been interesting because I find there’s attributes that are similar to people I know, similar to me but then there’s also parts that you need to work towards achieving,” he said.

As part of the creative process, Brown said to find Jesus, he wanted to do something special and different.

“I know a lot of – even some young kids – look at the version of Jesus in the Bible and some think it’s kind of boring and not very interesting so you want to make it attention grabbing for everyone,” he said.

“I just tried to make it my own version and have a lot of enthusiasm and energy with everything.”

Joining Kerr and the three young thespians to help bring the musical to life include producer Laurie McNair and sound and set technicians, Jessie Kerr, Shaun, Jennifer and Owen Vince. Meanwhile, rounding out the cast will be choreographer Amber Cartledge, Nicole Vince, Heather Sutherland, Sara Louise Kerr, Meleah Rivait and Maddie Stainton.

In keeping with tradition, the ending will be a surprise. According to the musical book direction, every time the show is performed, the director can choose how it ends. The point of the play isn’t, it says, about the resurrection but rather to spread love and carry on the messages regardless of who you are.

“I really want people to feel a sense of hope, that even though people go through struggles and trials that there is still hope,” said Van Dam.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at CofSpresents.eventbrite.com and at the door (317 Dundas St. East).