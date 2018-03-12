Kaley Cuoco's animal wedding

Kaley Cuoco has revealed animals will play a part in her upcoming wedding.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star is currently engaged to her partner Karl Cook, and whilst she may not have sorted out the finer details when it comes to her ceremony, she knows that there will be "no animals left behind".

She said: "There's no info on when it's happening, but let's put it this way: There will be no animals left behind. Every animal we have will be part of it. It will be very special, very emotional and all the things that are important to us."

The involvement of animals in their nuptials comes as the pair have a shared love for animals, with Karl working as a professional equestrian, who met Kaley at a horse show.

Kaley said: "He was a big animal lover when we met, and I think if you asked him if you would ever have rabbits, he would have definitely said no, but he's kind of falling in love with them too and he sees how happy it makes me, and he's become just as obsessed as I have."

The wedding looks set to be a crowded affair, and Kaley isn't even sure how many pets the pair now own.

When asked by 'Entertainment Tonight' what her animal total is, she said: "Oh, my God, I don't think I could count, to be honest. There has got to be 50 horses, five or six dogs, five rabbits - although I want more, don't tell him - and we have chickens at the farm now. We are like, we are little farmers."

The collection of animals will no doubt include the two albino rabbits which the 32-year-old actress and her fiancÃ© recently adopted from a shelter.

Kaley and Karl became engaged in December last year, when the horse rider popped the question on Kaley 32nd birthday, after two years of dating.

Karl shared a video of the moment on his Instagram account, and wrote: "Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....of she said yes!!!!! (sic)."