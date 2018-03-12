Zooey Deschanel leads cast of Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert

Zooey Deschanel will be playing Belle in 'Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert' for one weekend only.

The 38-year-old actress has joined the likes of Anthony Evans as the Beast, Taye Diggs as Gaston, Kelsey Grammer as candelabra Lumiere and Jane Krakowski as Mrs Potts for two special screenings of the hit 1991 Disney animated film.

And Zooey has hailed her role as a dream come true.

She said: "Performing 'Beauty and the Beast,' one of my favorite movies growing up, in a special concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, is a dream come true.

"I am looking forward to what I'm sure will be a magical event."

Meanwhile, Kelsey is thrilled he'll get the chance to sing 'Be Our Guest'.

He said: "I love this film, I love Alan Menken and I loved Jerry Orbach -- the title song, as sung by Angela Lansbury, makes me cry to this day.

"Walking in the footsteps of such a brilliant cast is an honour; and as for singing the music of the incomparable Alan Menken -- it goes without saying."

The cast will also be joined by Rebel Wilson, who will perform as Gaston's right-hand man LeFou, and she's planning to get into character by eating croissants in France.

Songs from the movie, including 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Be Our Guest' and 'Something There' will be performed live by the cast and an orchestra while the movie is broadcast on a big screen at the Hollywood Bowl.