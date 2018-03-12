10 things to see the Toronto Sportsmen's Show

Listen as female hunters empower, educate and inspire women of all ages to find their place in the hunting community during Women of the Outdoors panels hosted by Just Hunt TV’s Amanda Lynn Mayhew.

Toronto Star Casting Pond

Try to catch a winner at the Toronto Star Casting Pond, with more than $75,000 in prizes available. Reel in a lucky disc for the chance to win thousands of prizes including an opportunity to participate in the Cast Off For Cash, where 10 people will put their casting skills to the test for a chance at one of two grand prizes of $20,000.

Cook Your Catch Stage

Discover new recipes for fresh fish and wild game and watch live cooking seminars at the Cook Your Catch Stage, presented by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and Foodland Ontario.

Turkey Calling Competition

The Canadian Wild Turkey Federation hosts turkey calling competitions for beginners and pros. Give it your best shot or just watch and listen for family-friendly fun full of laughs.

Husqvarna Chainsaw Carver

Watch as chainsaw artist Kevin Lewis transforms blocks of wood into amazing artworks.

West Coast Lumberjack Show

Stop by the action-packed West Coast Lumberjack Show, presented by Husqvarna, for thrilling feats of strength and agility.

Country Corners Adventure Ride

Take an adventurous ride through water and over obstacles on an Argo Amphibious vehicle, and get a keepsake from the photo booth.

