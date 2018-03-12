Barenaked Ladies to perform at Junos

TORONTO — The Barenaked Ladies with Steven Page will be among the performers at this year's Juno Awards.

As previously announced, the band will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the show, which will air on CBC from Vancouver on March 25.

Now organizers say they'll also perform together, nearly a decade after Page left the group he co-founded.

The moment is billed as "a one-time special performance" between Page and Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn and Tyler Stewart.