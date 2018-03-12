Kid Rock to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Kid Rock will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 'All Summer Long' hitmaker has been appointed to join the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame for his "support and commitment" to the sport.

Triple H announced on Twitter: ".@KidRock has lent his signature sound to many @WWE events over the years. His support of our Superstars, events and commitment to our troops has been unwavering. For that and more, welcome to the celebrity wing of #WWEHOF. (sic)"

Kid Rock is set to be inducted during the ceremony, which takes place in New Orleans on April 6, alongside the likes of the Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett and Hillbilly Jim.

The 47-year-old singer has had a long affinity with the wrestling brand, with a number of his tracks playing as theme tunes for the likes of The Undertaker and Stacy Keibler. Stacy used his cover of 'Legs' when she entered the arena whilst The Undertaker opted for 'American Bad Ass'. His track 'New Orleans' is also set to be the theme tune for Wrestlemania 34, which will take place in its namesake city on April 8.

Other celebrities to have already been inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame include Snoop Dogg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mr. T, Mike Tyson and the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.