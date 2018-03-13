Selma Blair backtracks on Cameron Diaz retirement claims

Selma Blair insists Cameron Diaz is "not retiring from anything".

The 45-year-old actress recently claimed there was no chance of a sequel to 2002 movie 'The Sweetest Thing' because her co-star had stepped out of the spotlight and given up her big screen career.

However, she's now backtracked on her comments and insisted she was joking - and she's promised not to speak up on behalf of her 45-year-old pal in the future.

She tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson.(sic)"

The 'Cruel Intentions' star caused a stir when she claimed her friend was "done" with acting.

Recalling a conversation they had about 'The Sweetest Thing', Selma shared: "I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done.'"

And Selma can understand why Cameron would be happy to walk away from Hollywood in favour of a quiet life with husband Benji Madden, having been in the spotlight since her breakthrough appearance in 'The Mask', when she was just 21.

She explained: "I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

The blonde beauty made her most-recent movie appearance in 2014's 'Annie', and since tying the knot with Benji in 2015, she's rejected a number of lucrative offers to return to the business.

Instead, Cameron is said to be eager to make the most of her new-found "freedom".