Waterdown survivor looking forward to Relay For Life

Myers said once the investigation started, it took on a life of its own and after talking with the surgeon, she decided she would be proactive and remove her entire breast.

“The mammogram was in January, by March I was having my breast removed,” said Myers, noting that the night before the surgery, the medical team at Joseph Brant Hospital were joking with her and putting her at ease.

Myers said her experience is atypical. While doctors said she had cancerous cells throughout her breast, her lymph nodes were clear; she was Stage 0 and didn’t need to have chemotherapy.

She said her surgeon did offer radiation and argued the pros and cons of the treatment that she technically didn’t need.

“This woman could argue both sides of any coin, honest to goodness,” said Myers.

After about nine months of wearing prosthesis she had breast reconstruction done. Instead of using an implant, they took from material from her abdomen.

“I was young enough that I still wanted to look like I had a whole body, right?”

Myers said that in the years since, she has continued getting mammograms and in retrospect wishes she had taken off both breast. However, her subsequent tests have yielded nothing.

Her experience with her health team gave Myers the confidence she needed to get through the surgeries in one piece and helped lift her spirits. She said she still gets choked up when she thinks of that time.

A couple of years ago, she was the survivor speaker at the Flamborough Relay and said she was honoured to announce the speaker the following year adding she was passing the baton.

Now, she said she is looking forward to the upcoming event and surrounding herself with people who know what its like to fight something that they all have in common.

“I find Relay to be really very much like that, it’s like a group of friends,” she said.

“When you volunteer, you meet the best people … everyone’s there for the same purpose and it’s to help and to make things better.”

The 2018 Flamborough Relay for Life takes place June 15 from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. at Waterdown's Memorial Park.