Jason Priestley calls Margot Kidder 'a beautiful spirit'

TORONTO — Canadian actor Jason Priestley is remembering the late Margot Kidder as "a beautiful spirit."

Priestley, whose series "Private Eyes" begins a new season May 27 on Global, worked with Kidder in the films "Common Ground" and "Chicks with Sticks."

He says she was "full of love and full of light and just full of empathy."

Priestley adds Kidder "cared so much about people and about her dogs."

Kidder, who was born in Yellowknife, died Sunday in Montana at age 69.

She was known for playing Lois Lane in the "Superman" film franchise in the late 1970s and early '80s.

"I did have the good fortune to work with Margot twice on two different projects — one here in Toronto and one in Calgary," Priestley, who was raised in Vancouver, said Tuesday in an interview.

"Margot was beautiful and Margot was a beautiful soul and a beautiful spirit. I always knew Margot to be full of love and full of light and just full of empathy and she just cared so much about people and about her dogs.

"I feel like Margot will be missed not only by the industry but by a lot of people who loved her greatly."

By The Canadian Press