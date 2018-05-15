'Stumbling Giants' wins $50,000 Donner Prize

TORONTO — "Stumbling Giants: Transforming Canada's Banks for the Information Age" by Patricia Meredith and James L. Darroch has won the $50,000 Donner Prize for best Canadian public policy book.

The other finalists — Frederic Berard for "Charte canadienne et droits linguistiques: Pour en finir avec les mythes;" Kelly Gallagher-Mackay and Nancy Steinhauer for "Pushing the Limits: How Schools Can Prepare Our Children Today for the Challenges of Tomorrow;" Joshua Newman for "Governing Public-Private Partnerships;" and Kevin Quigley, Ben Bisset and Bryan Mills for "Too Critical to Fail: How Canada Manages Threats to Critical Infrastructure" — receive $7,500 each.

Jurors David A. Dodge, Eva Busza, Jean-Marie Dufour, Jennifer Jeffs and Peter Nicholson selected the winner from a field of 78 books submitted for consideration.

The award was established in 1998 and is administered by the Donner Canadian Foundation.