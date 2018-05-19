Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal ceremony weds cultures

"Oh, she looks lovely! Gorgeous! Beautiful!" Jackson exclaimed, wearing a jeweled blazer and sparkling tiara, sitting on a couch with a spot marked on a note in capital letters: RESERVED FOR THE QUEEN.

"I'm just so happy for her," Jackson said of Markle. "She will be an example for our young African-American women."

The couple also asked Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to participate in the ceremony. Elected the first African-American to his role in the Episcopal Church in 2015, Curry is based in Chicago. His theology, rooted in social justice, was on full display Saturday, as he invoked the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King in his lengthy address to the couple and audience.

For Angelita Byrd, the moment reminded her of being in church with her grandmother.

"He brought a little bit of Southern Baptist America to Europe," said Byrd, of Philadelphia. "You know what I love about all of this? She's adding a little spice to the royal family."

The bride personally called to invite 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who is black, to play at the wedding after Prince Harry saw him perform at a London event supporting an Antiguan charity. The diverse, Christian gospel group Kingdom Choir performed a stirring rendition of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me."

Church hats — a shared tradition in black and British culture — were a fashion highlight. And Markle's dress, designed by Givenchy, was reminiscent of the dress Princess Angela of Liechtentein wore when she wed Prince Maximillian in their groundbreaking January 2000 ceremony.

Sanya Brown, already a fan of the royals who watched Princess Diana's funeral, as well as Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton, initially planned to watch alone in her pyjamas, but made a last-minute decision this week to watch with a girlfriend at her house in the west Philadelphia suburb of Wynnefield.

"In the time of the 'black girl magic' moment we are currently living in ... for this black girl from Los Angeles to be marrying into the royal family is a really dope and historic moment, so why not have that with someone and celebrate her magic?" she explained.

"We've seen (Harry), but never like this," Brown said. "This is different. She is different."

