Horse Rescue Ontario to hold 16th annual open house

The 16th annual Horse Rescue Ontario Open House will take place June 2 to June 3.

The operation, which began 16 years ago when Debbie Brown rescued a starving horse from a field, is currently home to 18 rescued horses. The organization has also placed more than 160 horses into caring adoptive homes.

Brown said the fundraising open house, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, is vital to Horse Rescue Ontario’s operation.

“It’s our main fundraiser of the year,” said Brown. “It’s always a great weekend.”

“It’s our main fundraiser of the year." — Debbi Brown

Brown noted last year’s open house was by their most successful.

“We did extremely well,” she said. “We had a really good turnout.”

She said this year the open house will include more activities for kids.

“We try to make that better every year,” she said of the children’s programming.

This year’s event will include a barbecue and raffle, as well as free face painting and hair chalking. In addition to the kid’s activities, there will also be a farrier demonstration with farrier Jodi Ellah.

Brown noted the rescue lost two horses this winter at the ages of 36 and 32, respectively. However, she has been contacted about a few others who may become residents of rescue operation.