Things to do this weekend (May 26-27) in Flamborough

• There are two separate, unique garage sales happening on Saturday, May 26 in Flamborough. The first is from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Kirkwall Presbyterian Church (1545 Kirkwall Rd.) for a chance to get rid of any scrap metal, while enjoying home-baked treats. Also from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church (616 Dundas St. E.) , there’s a sell whatever you have garage sale. Register a spot for free and see any items you don’t use anymore.

• Fibre Friends Yoga is new to Flamborough and bringing a unique, outdoor Hatha-Vinyasa yoga experience. Classes will continue throughout the summer; running this week on Saturday, May 26 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Fibre Friends Yoga on Woodhill Rd.

• Recycle your unused electronics and clothing this weekend at Millgrove United Church in Flamborough. Running from May 22 until June 10, there will be a trailer at the side of the church for items to be donated. From 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 370 Concession 5 West.

• The Hamilton Public Library – Waterdown Branch is hosting a Math Quest for kids aged 4 to 12. Complete tasks and math-based activities to test and build your knowledge of numbers. Running on Saturday, May 26 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. 163 Dundas St. E.