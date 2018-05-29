Farm Crawl Hamilton opens its gates June 2

Now that summer is almost here, there is a sense of renewal in the air.

Farms all over the Flamborough area are planting crops, attending to livestock and preparing for another summer of visitors.

This year will mark the seventh season of Farm Crawl Hamilton and one of the founding members, Kevin Beagle of Weir’s Lane Lavender and Apiary, said it’s important to visit farms and support growers.

“For us, the local food movement, even though I don’t produce food per se, the local food movement is real important for all of the farms that participate in Farm Crawl,” he said.

“It’s important for people to understand that the food is being produced by human beings.”

Keeping with tradition, there will be one crawl per month and this year, thanks to fortuitous events, including a grant from the City of Hamilton, the price of adult admission is $15 — the original price from 2012. For youth aged five to 16, there is a $5 charge for admission while those visitors under five get in free.

Since coming up with a germ of an idea seven years ago with ManoRun Organic Farm and Jerry’s Berries, the crawl has taken off and this year will boast 11 farms. Events take place June 2, July 14 and August 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“All the farms that are on the farm crawl are committed to a greater ecological movement,” he said.

Since leaving the corporate world, Beagle, who worked in the software industry, said being on the farm has “been restorative.”

The activities that are available during each crawl will give visitors a sense of that peace that Beagle found in his own life. People can learn about berries, organic vegetables, local honeybees, participate in wine tastings, learn about various plants and have hands on experiences with livestock.