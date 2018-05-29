Smokey Hollow Studio Tour joins Artists in the Country event June 2

A weekend of creativity and fun is coming to Waterdown.
The Smokey Hollow Studio Tour will join three other tour groups on June 2 and June 3. Artists in the Country, Garden Art — both based in Carlisle — and Escarpment Artists, based in Kilbride and will become a foursome for the first time.
“It’s a collaboration between three existing studio art tours that were operating in Flamborough and area and the new Smokey Hollow Studio Tour, which has all the Waterdown participants,” said Geoff Kulawick, Historic Waterdown Arts and Events chair.
“We’re hoping to attract thousands of art lovers from all over the Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Milton, Georgetown, Guelph … everywhere,” he added.
Each tour will offer a special taste of the artists and their work that represents the region. At Carlisle’s Artists in the Country Show and Sale, guests will once again be hosted by Corby’s Custom Framing while meeting and experiencing work of 16 artists who are as individual and unique as the work they produce.
The Garden Art Show and Sale, also in Carlisle, will once again be hosted by Monika Schaefer and will present the work of six artists who will be on-site to greet visitors and talk about their work.
When people visit the Escarpment Artists in Kilbride, they will be treated to the work of nine artists. Throughout the tours, visitors will see work in paint, leather, gemstone, fabric, glass and clay to name a few and every location will donate to charity.
The group who attended the meeting to discuss the upcoming tour included local artists Donna Redl, executive director of the Hamilton Arts Council and producer for ArtsFest Annette Paiement, Gwendolyn Starks, Diana Tuszynski of the Escarpment Artist Group and Waterdown Business Improvement Areas (BIA’s) Susan Pennie.
“We’re looking forward to the collaboration with the arts community in Waterdown, sort of that … discovery of all of these fellow artists that are in the area and just to bring an awareness to Burlington and Hamilton,” said Tuszynski.
Redl agreed, adding that Waterdown is the place she wants to be because of the community that’s being built in the arts.
“I’m finally thrilled that after all these years with nothing really strongly being led in Waterdown, that it’s all happening.”
The individual locations chose a charity to support every year and this year, the Garden Art Show, located at 2 Palomino Dr. will donate her ladybug jewelry proceeds to Global Friend’s Foundation GOAT program. Artists in the Country, located at 26 Carlisle Rd., will once again donate to the Flamborough Animal Shelter and the Escarpment Artists Tour, located at 6459 Cedar Springs Rd., will also donate to charity.
“It’s like ‘Build it and they will come’ and people are now coming to Waterdown because of the music and the art and the cultural events,” she added.
In addition to the upcoming studio tours event, True North Gallery will host the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra’s String Trio June 9. The licensed event is free and will feature classical music performed by violinist Cecilia Chang, Elspeth Thomson on viola and cellist Laura Jones to delight visitors and also give the community a chance to explore the beauty of music.
“It’s really an opportunity for True North and the HPO to engage in Arts Week and to let people know that Arts Week is not just about downtown Hamilton, but it’s also about other areas in Hamilton,” said Paiement.
The event is held in good faith she said, noting it was a way to connect Arts Fest artists to each other and offer the community a chance to explore music and culture in their own town.
The studio tour this upcoming weekend will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The musical event on June 9 will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the gallery will be open all day.
“Arts and culture in Hamilton all over is very important and then equally important is to bring people to Waterdown,” she added.
For more information and a complete list of artists taking part in both events, visit
www.hpo.org, www.smokeyhollowstudiotour.ca, www.monikaschaefer.com/events, www.artistsinthecountry.ca, www.escarpmentartists.com
