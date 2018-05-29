Smokey Hollow Studio Tour joins Artists in the Country event June 2

“I’m finally thrilled that after all these years with nothing really strongly being led in Waterdown, that it’s all happening.”

The individual locations chose a charity to support every year and this year, the Garden Art Show, located at 2 Palomino Dr. will donate her ladybug jewelry proceeds to Global Friend’s Foundation GOAT program. Artists in the Country, located at 26 Carlisle Rd., will once again donate to the Flamborough Animal Shelter and the Escarpment Artists Tour, located at 6459 Cedar Springs Rd., will also donate to charity.

“It’s like ‘Build it and they will come’ and people are now coming to Waterdown because of the music and the art and the cultural events,” she added.

In addition to the upcoming studio tours event, True North Gallery will host the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra’s String Trio June 9. The licensed event is free and will feature classical music performed by violinist Cecilia Chang, Elspeth Thomson on viola and cellist Laura Jones to delight visitors and also give the community a chance to explore the beauty of music.

“It’s really an opportunity for True North and the HPO to engage in Arts Week and to let people know that Arts Week is not just about downtown Hamilton, but it’s also about other areas in Hamilton,” said Paiement.

The event is held in good faith she said, noting it was a way to connect Arts Fest artists to each other and offer the community a chance to explore music and culture in their own town.

The studio tour this upcoming weekend will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The musical event on June 9 will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the gallery will be open all day.

“Arts and culture in Hamilton all over is very important and then equally important is to bring people to Waterdown,” she added.

For more information and a complete list of artists taking part in both events, visit

www.hpo.org, www.smokeyhollowstudiotour.ca, www.monikaschaefer.com/events, www.artistsinthecountry.ca, www.escarpmentartists.com