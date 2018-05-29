Waterdown Rotary launches fundraising brunches for 2nd year

The Rotary Club of Waterdown and Flamborough AM Rotary Club are once again bringing their popular brunches to the Waterdown Legion in support of the Food4Kids program.
Six brunches will take place over the course of the summer and fall, with the first brunch taking place last Saturday.
Rotary Club of Waterdown member and brunch organizer Michael Collette said the first brunch saw about 100 visitors enjoy the meal.
“It’s growing as a community event,” he said of the fundraiser. “We’re getting more and more people involved that understand the cause and what we do and are willing to help out.”
New this year, Collette said Waterdown’s Lord Byron Steak and Seafood House is taking part, as is Symposium Café.
As well, he noted COBS Bakery and the Jitterbug Café also donated a lot of desserts.
Collette added the monthly brunches run from May to October, and support the Food4Kids pilot program at Mary Hopkins Elementary School, as well as other Rotary projects.
He noted nine Mary Hopkins students have been on the Food4Kids program since the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, which will continue through the summer months.
“We’re hoping to add a second school,” he said. “When the new school season starts, hopefully we’ll have a second school.
“It’s just a matter of which one, based upon need.”
While the project originally budgeted for 15 students at Mark Hopkins, Collette noted only nine required the program. Over the course of the year, two students’ families advised that they no longer required the programs services, bringing the number to seven.
However, Collette noted two more students will join the anonymous program for the summer.
“We’re trying to make sure there isn’t any stigma associated with this,” he said. “We work with the Food4Kids program in Hamilton — really, we’re just adopting a great idea and working with them.”
Collette noted the food provided includes a variety of perishable ad non-perishable food items for the students to eat on a weekly basis, including extra protein, fruit and vegetables.
“We’re hoping it keeps growing,” Collette said of the brunches, which run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “We’re always looking for additional sponsors.”
The next brunch will take place June 9, with brunches also taking place July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 22 and Oct. 13.
