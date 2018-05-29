Waterdown Rotary launches fundraising brunches for 2nd year

The Rotary Club of Waterdown and Flamborough AM Rotary Club are once again bringing their popular brunches to the Waterdown Legion in support of the Food4Kids program.

Six brunches will take place over the course of the summer and fall, with the first brunch taking place last Saturday.

Rotary Club of Waterdown member and brunch organizer Michael Collette said the first brunch saw about 100 visitors enjoy the meal.

“It’s growing as a community event,” he said of the fundraiser. “We’re getting more and more people involved that understand the cause and what we do and are willing to help out.”