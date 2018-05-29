Hospice hosts interactive workshop in Waterdown

The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice wants to talk about the end journey.

Residents are invited to take part in a free interactive workshop, which focuses on end-of-life wishes.

The event is set for Wednesday (June 6). It runs from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Mill St. and 5, located at 324 Dundas St. East in Waterdown.

"It's about getting to know who we are and what we want," said the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. "It's about sharing with the people that matter."