Ethan Hawke explores faith in 'First Reformed'

Upstate New York is the setting for "First Reformed," which looks at the influences a capitalist society has on the church, politics and environment.

The story highlights a systemic problem and how "society sometimes makes it harder for us to live up to our best selves," Hawke said.

"When people have a lot of money, they can really make a lot of noise," he explained. "I went to the Standing Rock march, for example, and one of the problems is they don't have a lot of money.

"If you made a movie about Standing Rock.... Nobody would be crying salty tears for the giant mega gas company that's drilling underneath their water. But yet we let it happen. We let it happen because it's easy to let it happen, and it's hard to do something about it because of the money."

Hawke said he was drawn to the genuine portrayal of a religious figure in a film world where such characters are often "made fun of or evil."

He portrayed the role in an acting manner he's been employing since his 1995 film "Before Sunrise": by not acting.

"I guess it's kind of a philosophy about blurring the line between character and performer to such an extent that there is no line, that there is no 'performance,' that you're inhabiting and living in an imaginary space but that while you're there you're really doing it," Hawke said.

"One of the first acting jobs that I ever had was 'White Fang' where I had to act with this wolf, and it's kind of the greatest teacher that I ever had, because the wolf doesn't act. The wolf just deals with the circumstances that are in front of it, and if you start acting with the wolf, the wolf gets totally freaked out and wonders why you're so weird.

"So when parts are well written, you can disappear into them."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press