The Latest: Vegas union not detailing deal with Caesars yet

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a possible strike by tens of thousands of casino workers in Las Vegas (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A union representing the Las Vegas casino workers who have reached a tentative labour agreement with Caesars Entertainment says specific details won't be released until the contract is ratified.

The Culinary Union and Caesars on Friday reached the tentative agreement covering about a quarter of the 50,000 hotel and casino workers that are threatening to strike in Las Vegas.