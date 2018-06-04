Family Fun Day and Duck Dash take over Courtcliffe Park June 16

A creek in Courtcliffe Park is about to give way to quackers during the Bronte Creek Family Fun Day and Duck Dash on Father’s Day weekend.

“We have 2,000 ducks that are going down the river, the kids just go absolutely nuts,” Optimist Club of Carlisle member and “Big Duck” Jeff Partridge said.

The ducks, which usually float down Bronte Creek, will take a new route this year after Conservation Halton restored Mountsberg Creek to its original splendour.

“It’s meandering and it was still in the park on the landscape and we fixed it up, restored the shape in the form of the river,” said Beth Anne Fischer, watershed restoration technician for Conservation Halton.

“So (it’s) a kind of a celebration of that and just practicality the 2,000 ducks will be travelling though the restored Mountsberg Creek,” she added.

The annual event is Conservation Halton, Carlisle Optimists, Courtcliffe Park committee and the Ted Knott Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada (TUC). As part of the Duck Dash fun, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., families can enjoy a smorgasbord of activities such as a tree planting and fish painting. Guests can also learn how to tie flies and even see some birds of prey.

“I’ve volunteered as part of the stations teaching kids about point source (pollutants and debris that goes directly into sewer systems and eventually into the water ways) and non-point source pollution (pollution that takes time to reach the lake water), showing them different types of invertebrates — the bugs — that live inside the water,” said Kristin Wojcicki, volunteer with the Ted Knott Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada.

“Just seeing their faces light up when they’re like, ‘That lives in the creek?’”

Wojcicki added that the event not only brings the community together but also educates people about the importance of protecting the environment.

“It helps parents and children to know what is going on in their local park but also it’s really family fun, so you see them light up, you see the parents asking questions and you see them truly making memories,” she said.