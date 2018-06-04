Family Fun Day and Duck Dash take over Courtcliffe Park June 16

A creek in Courtcliffe Park is about to give way to quackers during the Bronte Creek Family Fun Day and Duck Dash on Father’s Day weekend.
“We have 2,000 ducks that are going down the river, the kids just go absolutely nuts,” Optimist Club of Carlisle member and “Big Duck” Jeff Partridge said.
The ducks, which usually float down Bronte Creek, will take a new route this year after Conservation Halton restored Mountsberg Creek to its original splendour.
“It’s meandering and it was still in the park on the landscape and we fixed it up, restored the shape in the form of the river,” said Beth Anne Fischer, watershed restoration technician for Conservation Halton.
“So (it’s) a kind of a celebration of that and just practicality the 2,000 ducks will be travelling though the restored Mountsberg Creek,” she added.
The annual event is Conservation Halton, Carlisle Optimists, Courtcliffe Park committee and the Ted Knott Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada (TUC). As part of the Duck Dash fun, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., families can enjoy a smorgasbord of activities such as a tree planting and fish painting. Guests can also learn how to tie flies and even see some birds of prey.
“I’ve volunteered as part of the stations teaching kids about point source (pollutants and debris that goes directly into sewer systems and eventually into the water ways) and non-point source pollution (pollution that takes time to reach the lake water), showing them different types of invertebrates — the bugs — that live inside the water,” said Kristin Wojcicki, volunteer with the Ted Knott Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada.
“Just seeing their faces light up when they’re like, ‘That lives in the creek?’”
Wojcicki added that the event not only brings the community together but also educates people about the importance of protecting the environment.
“It helps parents and children to know what is going on in their local park but also it’s really family fun, so you see them light up, you see the parents asking questions and you see them truly making memories,” she said.
Meanwhile, Mary Chapin, volunteer with the Courtcliffe Park committee, said regardless of what brings you out to the event, there will be a lot to do.
“We are continually working with the conservation authority, especially working on restoring the habitat to make it healthy for fish and animals in the park and plant life too,” she said of Courtcliffe Park, a former trailer park site.
“There are opportunities for families to engage hands on,” she added.
The day will feature a free family barbecue, and a rain barrel fundraiser will also be available. Barrels can be ordered in advance at rainbarrel.ca/carlisleoptimists for $55 and can be picked up the day of the event. Some of the other sponsors include Weeks Home Hardware, Bates and Green Garage, Cascata Bistro, the Watermark, the Royal Coachman, Boston Pizza and Symposium Café. They will all be donating prizes for the event. For those who haven’t bought tickets for the Duck Dash, they cost “five bucks a duck” and can be purchased at Fortinos (115 Hamilton St. N.), Weeks Home Hardware (71 Hamilton St. N.), the Waterdown Farmer’s Market, which runs Saturdays in the parking lot of the Waterdown Royal Canadian Legion branch, and Sobeys (255 Dundas St. E.).
“One thing that I am personally looking forward to is just seeing how many people are going to come out and enjoy the family fun day this year and the Duck Dash because it truly is an event,” said Wojcicki.
