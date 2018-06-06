Flamborough's Hanigan family trying to 'Save The Taco'

Flamborough’s Hanigan family is trying to Save the Taco.

Pat Hanigan, known as Taco, was diagnosed with a rare synovial sarcoma in his ankle. A few weeks later, doctors discovered the cancer had metastasized, spreading to his lungs.

Hanigan is currently in treatment, and his partner Karen, as well as children Amy, Nolan and Marshall are hopeful treatment will be successful.

However, due to the pressure of more expenses, the family, a local baseball and bowling institution, has organized a Save the Taco mush ball three-pitch tournament in Freelton on June 8-9.