Flamborough's Hanigan family trying to 'Save The Taco'

Flamborough’s Hanigan family is trying to Save the Taco.
Pat Hanigan, known as Taco, was diagnosed with a rare synovial sarcoma in his ankle. A few weeks later, doctors discovered the cancer had metastasized, spreading to his lungs.
Hanigan is currently in treatment, and his partner Karen, as well as children Amy, Nolan and Marshall are hopeful treatment will be successful.
However, due to the pressure of more expenses, the family, a local baseball and bowling institution, has organized a Save the Taco mush ball three-pitch tournament in Freelton on June 8-9.
The tournament, which takes place at Freelton Park, already has 12 teams signed up — including two all-Hanigan squads.
The two-day tournament will include food trucks, as well as raffles for a $1,000 gift card for the Beer Store and another for a cooler of beverages. As well, attendees have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Hanigan wearing a sombrero and riding a donkey.
For more information, visit the Save the Taco Facebook page or follow #SaveTheTaco on Instagram and Twitter.
Flamborough’s Hanigan family is trying to Save the Taco.
Pat Hanigan, known as Taco, was diagnosed with a rare synovial sarcoma in his ankle. A few weeks later, doctors discovered the cancer had metastasized, spreading to his lungs.
Hanigan is currently in treatment, and his partner Karen, as well as children Amy, Nolan and Marshall are hopeful treatment will be successful.
However, due to the pressure of more expenses, the family, a local baseball and bowling institution, has organized a Save the Taco mush ball three-pitch tournament in Freelton on June 8-9.
The tournament, which takes place at Freelton Park, already has 12 teams signed up — including two all-Hanigan squads.
The two-day tournament will include food trucks, as well as raffles for a $1,000 gift card for the Beer Store and another for a cooler of beverages. As well, attendees have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Hanigan wearing a sombrero and riding a donkey.
For more information, visit the Save the Taco Facebook page or follow #SaveTheTaco on Instagram and Twitter.
Flamborough’s Hanigan family is trying to Save the Taco.
Pat Hanigan, known as Taco, was diagnosed with a rare synovial sarcoma in his ankle. A few weeks later, doctors discovered the cancer had metastasized, spreading to his lungs.
Hanigan is currently in treatment, and his partner Karen, as well as children Amy, Nolan and Marshall are hopeful treatment will be successful.
However, due to the pressure of more expenses, the family, a local baseball and bowling institution, has organized a Save the Taco mush ball three-pitch tournament in Freelton on June 8-9.
The tournament, which takes place at Freelton Park, already has 12 teams signed up — including two all-Hanigan squads.
The two-day tournament will include food trucks, as well as raffles for a $1,000 gift card for the Beer Store and another for a cooler of beverages. As well, attendees have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Hanigan wearing a sombrero and riding a donkey.
For more information, visit the Save the Taco Facebook page or follow #SaveTheTaco on Instagram and Twitter.