Americans show support for Canada's culture exports

TORONTO — With diplomatic tensions between U.S. and Canada rocked by recent comments about trade by president Donald Trump and his advisers, some Americans are finding ways to acknowledge Canada's other exports in popular culture.

From Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to poutine and northern hospitality, many of Canada's internationally known trademarks became fodder for compliments on social media using the hashtags #ThankCanada and #ThanksCanada.

The gestures of support came after Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a clash of words after the G7 leaders' summit over the weekend in La Malbaie, Que.

After Trump left the event, he launched a scathing attack on Canada's tariffs, while Trudeau called the U.S. president's steel and aluminum imports tax "kind of insulting," and insisted that Canadians "will not be pushed around" when it comes to further talks.