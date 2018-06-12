WDHS teacher Carl Draksler to be celebrated June 15

Longtime Waterdown District High School history teacher Carl Draksler is calling it a career.

Draksler, who will retire at the end of the school year, began his WDHS career in 1989 as an English teacher, before moving to history — becoming department head in 1994.

The WDHS stalwart is being feted on June 15 at the Waterdown Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

The event takes place at 6 p.m., and the community is invited to celebrate Draksler’s career.