WDHS teacher Carl Draksler to be celebrated June 15

Longtime Waterdown District High School history teacher Carl Draksler is calling it a career.
Draksler, who will retire at the end of the school year, began his WDHS career in 1989 as an English teacher, before moving to history — becoming department head in 1994.
The WDHS stalwart is being feted on June 15 at the Waterdown Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.
The event takes place at 6 p.m., and the community is invited to celebrate Draksler’s career.
Tickets are $20 and include dinner, stories and familiar faces. Contact Robert Flosman at rflosman@hwdsb.on.ca, or Nathan Tidridge at ntidridg@hwdsb.on.ca, for tickets. Guests are invited to bring a lure for Draksler’s tackle box.
