Peg's Grand Slam slides into 6th year June 22

Batter up! The sixth annual Peg’s Grand Slam for Cancer Tournament will be sliding into Freelton this weekend.

“A lot of people, they look at it as a reunion of sorts,” said Ria Dowling, one of the event organizers.

This year, there are 16 teams involved in the two-day mushball tournament that will take place June 22-23 at Freelton Community Park (170 Freelton Rd.) in memory of Peg Dowling-Coverdale, who lost her battle to cervical cancer in 2013.

“She grew up in Freelton, she played ball all her life,” said Dowling of her cousin-in-law. “She was just a real baseball nut, shall we say.”

Coming on the heels of an earlier mushball tournament, the organizers, including Dowling’s son Kevin, decided to scale back and bring more ball to the game. The Freelton Lions Club will once again man a concession stand, helping to keep players — and fans — satiated.

Every year the Lions support the tournament and funds raised go toward community projects. This year, with the help of Ward 14 Coun. Robert Pasuta and the City of Hamilton, the club is hoping to get the name of Freelton on the community water tower and a walkway in Centennial Park.

“My favourite part is that the community’s coming out,” said Lions member Peter Kachuik.

“See your friends you haven’t seen for a long time … it’s a community reunion,” he added.

Annually, the tournament raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society with a particular emphasis on cervical cancer. Games are set to start on Friday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. and finals will happen the following day at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

"That was our focus — to keep it local, community-based people who play ball in Freelton over their lives. We wanted to make it more community oriented," said Dowling.