2nd Waterdown Garden Walk takes place June 30-July 1

Forty gardens will be part of the second annual Waterdown Garden Walk on June 30 and July 1.

The event, which is put on in conjunction with the Hamilton Spectator’s Open Garden Week, is hosted by the Flamborough Horticultural Society.

The free event featured 22 gardens in its first year and garden walk co-chair Kari Bennett said the goal was to double the number.

“We’re really excited,” she said of the community uptake. “We’re really happy."

She noted that while organizers had to cut off participants to have maps printed, they are hearing from more and more homeowners every day who want to take part next year.

“Our goal for the Waterdown Garden Walk is to help our entire community by rejuvenating streets, re-energizing neighbourhoods, bringing together gardeners & increasing property values,” Bennett said. “We merely want gardeners to share ideas, to see and enjoy the beautiful gardens that exist right here in Waterdown. “

The walk, which is centred in the core off Waterdown — in the area of Mill, John and Main streets — takes place from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. both days. Free maps detailing the participating gardens are available at 2 Union St. and 57 Elgin St.

Gardens that are taking part will be marked with a yellow and green sign that indicates if the home’s front, side or rear garden is on display.

If the sign on the lawn says front, garden walkers will view the curb appeal from the sidewalk or street, Bennett noted.

“If the owner of the property chooses to open their whole oasis, which is totally up to the individual, 'all' will be displayed on their sign,” she said. “So please venture in and explore.”