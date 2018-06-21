James Marsden on balancing his on-screen roles

But the actor admits even he doesn't know exactly where "Westworld" is headed because creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy haven't revealed to him the ultimate destination for his character.

"This is sort of an open-ended journey," he says.

"The exercise on our show is one of surrender because you know just enough — but you don't know the ending yet. They'll give us some broad strokes."

As Marsden looks towards his next role in Sonic, he hopes his kids might warm to seeing their 44-year-old dad starring in the video game's film adaptation.

But he admits they haven't shown much interest in his Hollywood career.

"My kids are wonderfully underwhelmed with that I do," he says.

"It's not like they're begging me to be in movies, they've always found that kind of strange."

Years ago, he tried to get his daughter to watch the princess comedy "Enchanted," in which he plays the charming Prince Edward, but Marsden says she was perturbed by the whole concept.

"She didn't like me sitting next to her on the couch with me on the screen," he says. "It was a struggle for her to comprehend."

"They want you to be dad and not anything else."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press